Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered brutal outing in NFL preseason finale
By Matt Reed
The Cleveland Browns have already revealed who their starting quarterback will be for Week 1 when the NFL officially returns in two weeks, but one of the franchise's young draft picks at the position had one final chance to really push for a roster spot on Saturday and his outing didn't go as planned.
Fifth-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders appeared in the Browns' final preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and while Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel thrived in the team's offense on the day Sanders had a night to forget as Cleveland is closing in on a decision about his future with the team.
NFL stats guru Warren Sharp revealed that Sanders' rough evening, which included an abysmal 14 yards passing, was a rare occurence for the rookie after being sacked five times despite only dropping back less than 11 times.
Sanders had shown during his first preseason game that he could sling the ball around the field, but in the two weeks since it's been a rough go for the former Colorado Buffaloes star after missing last week due to an injury and being outshined by Cleveland's other quarterbacks
The Browns currently have six signal callers on their roster, so the chances of Sanders making the team continues to dwindle down, especially after the team selected Gabriel two rounds earlier than him in April's draft.
