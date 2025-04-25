Recently retired sportscasting legend wins prestigious award
Bob Costas, who announced his retirement from broadcasting last fall after calling the New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals series on TBS, picked up a prestigious honor Friday.
Baseball Digest chose Costas as the receipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor previously bestowed on four other luminaries of the sport: Willie Mays (2021), Vin Scully (2022), Joe Torre (2023) and Dusty Baker (2024).
Costas, like three of the other award winners, was previously honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame. (Cooperstown voters named him the 2018 winner of the Ford C. Frick Award.)
"Baseball hasn't just been a big part of my career. It's been a big and ongoing part of my life,” Costas said. “Someone once said of me, ‘He is a citizen of the game.’ I hope that was true. I hope I have meant something to the game. I know it has meant a great deal to me.
“Because of my fondness for Baseball Digest -- past and present -- my respect for the members of the voting panel and reverence for those previously honored, this award means a great deal to me."
“As one of the most decorated sports broadcasters of all-time, Bob Costas’ love of baseball and passion for the game has always been evident," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statemtent. "Bob has been a part of some of the most important moments in MLB history. His vast baseball knowledge and experience has allowed him to provide thoughtful commentary and valuable historical context throughout his career working with MLB’s broadcast partners and MLB Network since its inception.”
Costas' 29 Emmy Awards are more than any sports broadcaster. In a prolific career with NBC, he was on the mic for national MLB, NFL, NBA, Olympics and NASCAR telecasts over a span of five decades.
Last year marked Costas' 42nd season calling baseball games. After the season, his contract with TBS expired.
