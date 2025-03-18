Louisiana woman faces murder charge in death of sports broadcaster covering Super Bowl
The investigation into the February death of Adan Manzano, a television reporter for the Telemundo affiliate in Kansas City, is now officially a murder case.
The Kenner (Louisiana) Police Department charged Danette Colbert with second-degree murder, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Colbert, 48, had been under arrest since surveillance video showed her with Manzano at his hotel between 4:30 and 6 a.m. on the day he died.
Manzano, 27, had Xanax in his system despite not having a prescription for the drug.
According to ABC, new evidence uncovered by investigators indicated Colbert and her alleged accomplice, Rickey White, had a pattern of drugging and robbing victims.
Although she had not previously been charged in connection with Manzano's death, Colbert remained in policy custody after being charged with stealing the cell phone and credit cards of Manzano, who was in town covering the Chiefs' appearance in Super Bowl LIX.
White was reportedly arrested on multiple charges, including simple robbery, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud, and computer fraud.
"I committed to leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for Adan Manzano’s family and friends," Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said Tuesday, when the murder charges were announced. "The men and women of the Kenner Police Department are working around the clock to ensure this does not happen to another family."
Manzano, a widower, left behind a young daughter. A GoFundMe has been established to help his family, to which the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City have contributed.
