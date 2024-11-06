Oregon's Deja Kelly pulled the most impressive double duty as player and reporter
By Joe Lago
Deja Kelly made a positive first impression in her Oregon Ducks debut on Monday, nearly recording 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a season-opening 93-63 home victory against Cal Baptist.
The North Carolina transfer was impressive off the court, too.
After helping the Ducks women's basketball team open its 2024-25 campaign with a win, the 23-year-old Kelly followed up her near triple-double with double duty as a sideline reporter.
Kelly also made her Big Ten Network debut during Oregon men's basketball team's season opener against UC Riverside.
"My sideline debut last night for Big Ten Network was so much fun!" Kelly wrote on social media. "Reps, reps, reps!"
According to the Eugene Register-Guard, Kelly wants to pursue a broadcasting career after her basketball playing days are done. She has studied how interviews are conducted and spent a weekend last summer shadowing ESPN basketball analyst Andraya Carter.
Kelly still has plenty of basketball ahead of her. A McDonald's All-American at Duncanville High School in Texas, the 5-foot-8 Kelly played four years at North Carolina, where she earned first-team All-ACC honors the last three seasons.
Playing in the WNBA remains her primary goal, and she even sought advice from Sabrina Ionescu, the former Oregon star who just helped the New York Liberty win their first WNBA championship.
“She was super, super giving and her advice was great,” Kelly told the Eugene Register-Guard. “She told me that ultimately it’s my race, it's what I give into it as well, but that (Ducks coach Kelly Graves) is gonna be there pushing me every step of the way within these next couple months to definitely help and push me to reach my goals and help get me there.”
