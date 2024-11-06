Joel Embiid set to suffer a $1 million+ setback amid three-game suspension
The Philadelphia 76ers are in rough spot to start the 2024-25 NBA season. Even though Paul George made his season debut, the team is yet to see Joel Embiid on the court.
Embiid is currently recovering from a left knee injury that has kept him out of action. However, Embiid still made media appearances here and there.
RELATED: Joel Embiid claps back at haters for criticizing his absence
In a recent interview, Embiid clapped back at Marcus Hayes for connecting his family to his lack of playing time with the 76ers. Following Embiid's outburst, the NBA launched an investigation and slammed Embiid with a three-game suspension.
Unfortunately, it's not the end of the story for the 2023 NBA MVP. As per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Embiid will lose over $1 million in salary due to the three-game suspension.
The suspension will only be in effect once Embiid has been cleared to return to play. Keeping that in mind, fans can expect Philly's woes to continue over the next few games.
All things considered, the soonest Embiid could be seen back in action will be the 76ers' NBA Cup opener vs. the New York Knicks later in November.
Prior to that, the 76ers are set to play three games vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Charlotte Hornets. Can the organization hold on until their superstar returns? Fans will find out sooner rather than later.
