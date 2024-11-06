Gilbert Arenas backs the Bucks to fire Doc Rivers after multiple 'f****d up' decisions
The Milwaukee Bucks may soon have to abandon the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard experiment. Although the dynamic duo is playing well, the Bucks are still 1-6 to start the season.
Many have blamed Doc Rivers for the Bucks' terrible start as the franchise currently sits as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas believes the Bucks may fire Rivers soon. Agent Zero explained why no one will even bat an eye if the franchise sacks the 2008 NBA championship winning coach.
“You got rid of Bud [Mike Budenholzer], you f****d up," Arenas said. "You got rid of Griffin [Adrian Griffin], okay, you f****d up. But if you fire Doc right now, no one is gonna be like, ‘Oh, that was a bad fire.’”
Arenas also grilled Rivers' inability to elevate players on the roster. He believes Rivers is heavily reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo to lead the team without involving other players on the court.
To be honest, before hiring Doc Rivers, the Bucks were doing great. Last season, the Bucks were 30-13, but he was still sacked to make way for Rivers.
Since then, Rivers has hardly lived up to fans' expectations. Overall, the Bucks are 18-25 since Rivers took over head coaching duties.
The season has just started so there is still a chance for him to turn things around. But if he cannot make a considerable change to his current strategy soon, Rivers may find himself out of a job even before the NBA All-Star break.
