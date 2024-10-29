Roundup: Freddie Freeman, "The Simpsons" on "MNF" and more NFL WR news
By Evan Bleier
The sun has set on Monday's sports equinox and the Dodgers are one World Series win away from leaving the Bombers in the Bronx to get ready for 2025...Let's go...Freddie Freeman is turning it up at just the right time...John Smoltz "guarantees" MLB will change one rule...Paolo Banchero ties Magic scoring record Monday night...Get ready for 'The Simpsons' battling on 'Monday Night Football'...Michigan quarterback makes shocking announcement...Anthony Edwards doesn't want to be a Knicks player...Ranking every NBA stadium based on price of beer...Dwyane Wade has seen the statue memes. Here are the best ones...Nike upset about Yankees' turtleneck trend: Report...What Stefon Diggs's season-ending injury means for the Texans...How does the Diontae Johnson trade help the Ravens?...Shohei Ohtani’s rural hometown honors its superstar son — from city hall to the hair salons...Into the bowels of Steve Ballmer’s Toiletopia...Can the WPBL be the next big thing in women's sports?...
You should listen to the World Series on the radio (while you can)...
In wartime Ukraine, soccer fans bury rivalries and find a moment of calm at matches
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard legal complications continue
B/R Experts Week 9 NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand?
MLB and Fox really needed a Yankees win in Game 3
Either way, World Series sets Japanese records; young U.S. viewers Up 93%
Mad Cheddar: Scammers stole 22 metric tons of rare cheese from a London retailer
Fantasy Football: Week 9 pickups and drops
Nudity, suicide, pyromania, profanity: You’ve never seen an animated film like this
Hockey Bytes: Another Winnipeg mirage?
Kyle Busch disappointed to be left out of NASCAR’s Netflix series again
Tom Brady is not taking the news of Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy very well
Jameis continues to give good quote
Next time, just kick the frickin' extra point
You can now get a Vito or Turkey Picklewich at participating Jimmy John's locations
A squirrel took it to the house at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium over the weekend
Payton Pritchard won't get Doc's 6th Man of the Year vote but he might win it anyway
Stick a Samba toe inside Adidas HQ in Germany
Ay, Caramba! Too bad the Bengals and Cowboys might be out of it by Thanksgiving.
Somebody forgot to eat his Wheaties
A wicked pissah place to go trick or treating, kid
Joe Flacoo's new top target now that Anthony Richardson is headed to the bench
