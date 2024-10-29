The Big Lead

Roundup: Freddie Freeman, "The Simpsons" on "MNF" and more NFL WR news

By Evan Bleier

Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a two-run home at Yankee Stadium.
Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a two-run home at Yankee Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The sun has set on Monday's sports equinox and the Dodgers are one World Series win away from leaving the Bombers in the Bronx to get ready for 2025...Let's go...Freddie Freeman is turning it up at just the right time...John Smoltz "guarantees" MLB will change one rule...Paolo Banchero ties Magic scoring record Monday night...Get ready for 'The Simpsons' battling on 'Monday Night Football'...Michigan quarterback makes shocking announcement...Anthony Edwards doesn't want to be a Knicks player...Ranking every NBA stadium based on price of beer...Dwyane Wade has seen the statue memes. Here are the best ones...Nike upset about Yankees' turtleneck trend: Report...What Stefon Diggs's season-ending injury means for the Texans...How does the Diontae Johnson trade help the Ravens?...Shohei Ohtani’s rural hometown honors its superstar son — from city hall to the hair salons...Into the bowels of Steve Ballmer’s Toiletopia...Can the WPBL be the next big thing in women's sports?...

You should listen to the World Series on the radio (while you can)...

In wartime Ukraine, soccer fans bury rivalries and find a moment of calm at matches

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard legal complications continue

B/R Experts Week 9 NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand?

MLB and Fox really needed a Yankees win in Game 3

Either way, World Series sets Japanese records; young U.S. viewers Up 93%

Mad Cheddar: Scammers stole 22 metric tons of rare cheese from a London retailer

Fantasy Football: Week 9 pickups and drops

Nudity, suicide, pyromania, profanity: You’ve never seen an animated film like this

Hockey Bytes: Another Winnipeg mirage?

Kyle Busch disappointed to be left out of NASCAR’s Netflix series again

Tom Brady is not taking the news of Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy very well

Jameis continues to give good quote

Next time, just kick the frickin' extra point

You can now get a Vito or Turkey Picklewich at participating Jimmy John's locations

A squirrel took it to the house at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium over the weekend

Payton Pritchard won't get Doc's 6th Man of the Year vote but he might win it anyway

Stick a Samba toe inside Adidas HQ in Germany

Ay, Caramba! Too bad the Bengals and Cowboys might be out of it by Thanksgiving.

Somebody forgot to eat his Wheaties

A wicked pissah place to go trick or treating, kid

Joe Flacoo's new top target now that Anthony Richardson is headed to the bench

NFL: Bears CB apologizes for allowing Commanders’ Hail Mary 

MLB: Nike upset about Yankees turtlenecks?

SOCCER: Did Rodri deserve to win Ballon d’Or?

CFB: It’s a little quieter around CU football these days, wonder why?