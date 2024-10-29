Dwyane Wade has seen the statue memes, and here are the best ones
By Joe Lago
Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade can't scroll through his social media timelines without seeing all of the ridicule about his statue in front of the Kaseya Center. Because how could he not.
"Yeah, I have an iPhone," joked Wade when asked Monday if he had seen the handiwork of meme creators mocking the no-so-striking facial resemblance of his widely panned statue.
"If I wanted it to look like me, I'd stand outside the arena and you all would take photos," Wade told reporters. "It don't need to look like me. It's an artistic version of a moment that happened that we're trying to cement."
Wade said he was "in disbelief" about the honor of being the first Heat player to have a statue outside the team's arena. He was the obvious choice, of course. The Hall of Fame guard brought the first NBA championship to Miami in 2006 before LeBron James and Chris Bosh came to town to form the Heatles.
"I appreciate all the comments that everyone has. Because I'm in on the joke, guys," Wade said. "I laugh all the time. I'm cool. I saw some memes today.
"I kind of got a little Laurence Fishburne, a lower jawline. My jawline is covered with this beard. You just can't see it."
Fishburne, who played Morpheus in "The Matrix" movie series, was one of easier calls on who Wade's statue really looks like.
Below is a collection of the best memes. Enjoy. And god bless social media.
