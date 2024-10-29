Paolo Banchero ties Magic record Monday night
By Max Weisman
Paolo Banchero's career night Monday came alongside an Orlando Magic record. Banchero scored 37 points in the first half of the Magic's 119-115 win over the Indiana Pacers, before finishing with a career-high 50 points. Banchero notched the fifth-highest scoring output in Magic history, and his 37 first-half points tied a Magic record. Banchero was brutally honest following the game.
"Man, I'm tired, I'm tired as hell," he said. "But it was a hell of a game."
Banchero finished one assist away from a triple-double, finishing with 50 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. He won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award in 2023 and was named an All-Star last year, and seems to be improving on that so far this year.
"It was just being in the zone," Banchero said. "Felt like I was in an open gym, back at home, just working on my game. Every shot felt like it was going in and it's a good feeling when you've got a day like that. Not every game is going to be like that, but I'm glad today was."
RELATED: Anthony Edwards has a hilarious reason to avoid joining the Knicks
Banchero's 37 first-half points tied a mark by Tracy McGrady set on March 9, 2003. Surprisingly, that wasn't the game McGrady set the Magic single-game scoring record with 62 points. That came in 2004 against the Washington Wizards.
It's still very early in the season, but Banchero is averaging 28.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He's also shooting just under 40% from three. Orlando is 3-1 and looking to improve upon their fifth-seed finish from a season ago.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Bears CB apologizes for allowing Commanders’ Hail Mary
MLB: Nike upset about Yankees turtlenecks?
SOCCER: Did Rodri deserve to win Ballon d’Or?
CFB: It’s a little quieter around CU football these days, wonder why?