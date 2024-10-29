Paolo Banchero ties Magic record Monday night

Paolo Banchero was absolutely DOMINANT in the @OrlandoMagic W!



🔥 50 PTS (career high), 37 in 1H

🔥 13 REB

🔥 9 AST

🔥 3 3PM

🔥 2 BLK

🔥 16-26 FGM



Magic move to 3-1 on the year! pic.twitter.com/1BtNZ9iyBm