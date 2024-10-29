Michigan quarterback makes shocking announcement
By Max Weisman
Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle announced Monday night that he is retiring from football due to multiple concussions and other injuries. In a post to his Instagram account, Tuttle explained that a UCL injury in his throwing arm and the fifth concussion he's suffered in his career contributed to the decision.
"Today I am announcing my retirement from college football," Tuttle wrote in his Instagram post. "This decision, though difficult, comes after deep reflection and heartfelt conversations with my family, doctors, and loved ones. The past year has been challenging, marked by a UCL repair in my throwing arm that I didn't fully recover from, which has caused ongoing issues. And unfortunately, the recent experience of enduring my fifth concussion has brought forth the painful truth: that I need to start prioritizing my health. Throughout my college career, I've battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game that I love."
Tuttle had played in two of Michigan's games this year. He threw for 98 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Michigan's 27-17 loss to Washington, and he started and threw for 208 yards and an interception in a 21-7 loss to Illinois.
This might not be the last college football sees of Jack Tuttle, however. He said he is committed finding a different role in the game, pursuing a career in coaching.
