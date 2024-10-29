'The Simpsons' will be on 'Monday Night Football'
By Joe Lago
"The Simpsons" are coming to "Monday Night Football."
The beloved animated show will serve as the broadcast theme for an alternate ESPN+ and Disney+ stream of the Dec. 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.
"The Simpsons" promo on social media promotes a matchup of "two storied rivals on the gridiron" — Bart and the Bengals vs. Homer and the Cowboys — "live from Springfield" at Atom Stadium.
“The Simpsons Funday Football” telecast will be the second, fully animated broadcast of an NFL game. Last year, the movie "Toy Story" was featured in the broadcast of an early Sunday contest in London between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The "Toy Story Funday Football" was a smash hit, drawing the biggest live-event audience on Disney+. So it's no surprise ESPN and Disney are giving it another try to make football entertaining for a young audience.
ESPN's Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky will be on the call for the Bengals-Cowboys alternate broadcast. Kimes tweeted that, "as a lifelong Simpsons fan," she is "pretty damn excited" to partner with Orlovsky, who is "the Bart to my Lisa."
