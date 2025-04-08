Rory McIlroy makes it clear golfers don't want to talk to media during tournaments
By Matt Reed
While other sports make it a requirement for players to speak to the media after games, like in the NBA, NFL or even professional soccer, golf doesn't play by those same rules. And while some top players have made it clear that they would like the sport to evolve in an attempt to grow golf's reach, others seem very much stuck in their ways.
Ahead of The Masters, top PGA Tour pro Rory McIlroy was asked about golfers' unwillingness to make themselves available to media during tournaments, unlike other sports. The Northern Irishman was quite blunt with his answer.
This whole conversation sparked from Collin Morikawa and other top players speaking up about the potential for rules changes that would require players to speak to the media more often, just like in other pro sports.
However, it seems like McIlroy and others aren't quite ready to make that jump on their own unless the PGA Tour goes out of their way and implements an addendum to their current rules.
