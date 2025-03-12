Collin Morikawa wants a bigger punishment for pace of play issues
By Matt Reed
There's been a lot of debate in recent months about the state of professional golf and the long-lasting pace of play issue in the sport. For the first time in forever though, more top players are speaking out on the issue and one of them wants to see more done about it.
Collin Morikawa has firmly established himself as one of the biggest names in golf, and recently he was asked about what should be improved in the game so that pace of play is less of a deterrent for those watching golf at home.
Morikawa's answer was quite simple; fines aren't enough to make players play quicker. The California native wants to see the PGA Tour implement stricter sanctions for those that don't meet pace of play standards.
And he's certainly got a valid point. Money isn't an issue for the majority of PGA Tour players, who take home hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars at each tournament.
The only legitimate way to impose these new standards is to enforce stroke penalties for slow pace of pace, especially because not only will that affect where players finish in the standings but it's also directly linked to prize funds at the end of tournaments.
TGL has been using a shot clock system as part of its new technology-driven approach on weeknights, so in a lot of ways with so many PGA stars already playing those events it could be a natural fit at PGA tournaments in the near future.
