Roundup: Ohtani, Clark and will your team make the NFL playoffs?
By Evan Bleier
The Roundup returned earlier this week for the first time since the previous TBL team published one of these back in April. Here's today's version...Will your favorite team make the NFL playoffs? ESPN crunched the numbers...Shohei Ohtani became the first member of the 50-50 club with a performance that was downright Ruthian and you can celebrate the man...His historic home run ball is going to sell for a small fortune...Speaking of small fortunes, a Caitlin Clark WNBA trading card just sold for an absurd amount of money...A high-ankle sprain for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert could complicate fantasy lineups this weekend and LA coach Jim Harbaugh isn't helping...The QB situation for the Patriots isn't great, but it is less complicated...Another QB's Michael Jackson impersonation resulted in a $14,000 fine by the NFL...Adam Sandler is already hitting the links on the set of Happy Gilmore 2...
MLB is hoping Ohtani can carry the leagues's lagging playoff TV ratings
Lionel Messi is launching a media company named after his hometown called 525 Rosario
Cris Collinswort is closing in on a four-year deal to remain as NBC's lead NFL analyst
A Chinese zoo admited passing off painted dogs as pandas
Why an ex-Colorado football coach went to Saudi Arabia for the NIL cash
Saturday Night Live announces season 50 hosts and musical guests
The A’s exit giveaway for Oakland's final game at the Coliseum makes fans wary
Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters says the streamer wants to “Netflix-ify” the NFL
Joel Embiid signed a 3-year, $193 million contract extension with the 76ers
Who names the mountains in the United States?
A picturesque shot from Spaniard golfer Pablo Larrazábal
Aaron Rodgers: Big win, weird vibes
Missing Ohtani's historic blast
How a football pep rally inside an $80 million high school stadium really feels
