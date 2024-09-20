Check out Adam Sandler on the set of Happy Gilmore 2
By Adam Woodard
Imagine walking out of your front door on a sunny Monday morning in New Jersey, looking across the street and boom, there’s Adam Sandler, in a robe, walking through flowers and carrying a Trojan-sponsored golf bag.
That’s right golf fans, Happy Gilmore 2 is off and running. Back in May, Netflix confirmed that a sequel to the popular 1996 golf comedy was in the works after co-stars Sandler (Happy Gilmore) and Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin) both hinted at the project.
For two decades Sandler had been hesitant to remake his popular golf comedy, thinking that like most sequels, it would only disappoint the audience down. I mean really, how do you top Happy Gilmore?
“We worked hard on the script. We didn’t want to let anybody down,” Sandler said in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. “People have been asking me for a long time, ‘Do Happy Gilmore 2.’ And I was always like ‘Nah, I’ll only let you down.’ … We’re really excited about it … We wrote our asses off. We’re continuing to try to make it a movie that I think you’ll like.”
McDonald will return as Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen will also reclaim her role as Virginia Venit. Sandler has also said that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travel Kelce will have a small role in the movie.
