Derek Carr's Michael Jackson impersonation results in $14,000 fine by NFL
By Joe Lago
The still kind but not that gentle Derek Carr is paying a small price for his new flamboyant persona.
On Thursday, the NFL reportedly levied a $14,000 fine to the New Orleans Saints quarterback for last Sunday's touchdown celebration in which he imitated the signature dance moves of late pop music icon Michael Jackson.
What got Carr in trouble with the league was the King of Pop's naughtiest on-stage maneuver — the crotch grab.
Who knew the 33-year-old Carr had such moves, much less the confidence, to celebrate in such a brash manner? But when you lead your team to touchdowns on your first six possessions, you can do pretty much whatever you want after leading a 44-19 road domination of the Dallas Cowboys.
Las Vegas Raiders fans certainly don't recognize this Carr, who spent nine seasons with the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Labeled as a convenient scapegoat for the Raiders' 6-9 season in 2022 under then-coach Josh McDaniel, Carr hit free agency and got a fresh start in New Orleans, where, after a 9-8 campaign in 2023, looks reenergized in the Saints offense under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
Carr leads the league in passer rating (142.4) and is tied for the most touchdown passes (five). His 76.9 completion percentage ranks second among NFL starting QBs behind current Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (77.5).
The only numbers Carr cares about are the two New Orleans victories with no defeats in the standings. The Saints, who are averaging an NFL-best 45.5 points per game, look to go 3-0 this Sunday when the play their home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I think this is going to be an electric atmosphere," Carr told reporters on Wednesday. "I think our fans are really excited."
"I think fans are starting to get a feel for who we are and what we do, and hopefully they feel excited about it," he added. "But you can definitely feel the buzz about it."
But this Derek Carr who impersonates Michael Jackson, grabs his crotch and gets fined? This version of Derek Carr is definitely new to the NFL.
