Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Club gear; celebrate with this gear as he makes MLB history
By Kilty Cleary
Shohei Ohtani just became a living legend. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way superstar became the first player in Major League Baseball history to join the exclusive 50/50 club, a jaw-dropping feat that consists of hitting 50+ home runs and stealing 50+ bases in a single season. This milestone came during a game against the Miami Marlins, where Ohtani cemented his name in the record books forever.
Ohtani’s journey to the 50/50 club has been nothing short of incredible. Earlier in the season, he became the fastest player to hit 40 home runs and swipe 40 stolen bases, and on Thursday, he reached the pinnacle of greatness. He crushed his 50th homer in the top of the seventh inning, after stealing not just his 50th base, but his 51st as well, earlier in the game.
Ohtani’s achievements deserve more than just applause—they deserve celebration! And what better way to commemorate this historic moment than by sporting official Shohei Ohtani gear? Whether you’re a die-hard Dodgers fan or just a lover of greatness, now’s the time to grab your favorite Ohtani jerseys, t-shirts, hats, and memorabilia from Fanatics.
