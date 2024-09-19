Mel Kiper calls for NFL to ‘outlaw’ popular trend
By Max Weisman
It's been only two weeks, but passing is down across the NFL. Through these two weeks, the league has seen the fewest passing touchdowns, 69, since 2017 when there were 78.
ESPN NFL analyst Mel Kiper thinks it's partially due to how often defenses implement two-high safeties. On an appearance on Get Up, Kiper voiced his frustration with the defensive scheme.
"The NFL is being ruined by these two high safeties," Kiper said. "You think about those quarterbacks who would throw the ball down the field, what Bradshaw did with Stallworth and Swann, Roger Staubach. That's what I want to see brought back."
Kiper says his solution would be to make it so there's a maximum distance safeties can be from the line of scrimmage. He says there's precedent to doing that.
"You got the five-yard rule with the cornerbacks right, the Mel Blount rule. Now with the push thing with Hurts, you gotta be a yard back now, so don't tell me you can't have those safeties closer to the line of scrimmage than they are," Kiper said.
Kiper's outlandish take had many protestors in the comments, including a former NFL defender.
"This is a bit, right?" JJ Watt commented.
Other fans brought up how past quarterbacks played against two-high safety defenses and excelled.
"Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Rodgers, etc etc, all played 2 high safety defense too," a user wrote. "Didn’t stop them. Sorry modern QB play just stinks and you’re too afraid to admit it. Let’s make defense play with hands behind their back too!!"
While touchdowns and passing yards are down, and interceptions are up, through two weeks, the passing game will likely find its groove. Offenses will learn how to scheme better against tougher defensive tactics and water should find its level. Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season begins Thursday night when the New York Jets host the New England Patriots.
