Jim Harbaugh's quirks continue with Chargers players' recovery regimen
By Joe Lago
After being hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh wasted no time to show he does things a bit differently.
First, after moving to Southern California, he opted to live near the beach, but he chose to live in his motor home in a Huntington Beach RV park. Then when training camp began, the Chargers' excellent social media team chronicled the near-daily oddities of Harbaugh sayings and mannerisms.
And when the season finally began, Harbaugh's over-enthusiastic smacking of the shoulder pads of quarterback Justin Herbert got just as much attention as the team's 22-10 win over the rival Las Vegas Raiders.
This week, Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa revealed perhaps the most hilarious and bizarre Harbaugh behavior on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast.
Bosa said Harbaugh is participating in ice bath treatments with the players — while fully clothed with his trademark khaki pants.
"He just gets in, full outfit," Bosa said. "Shirt still tucked in. And he's just sitting there."
Added Bosa: "I'm like, 'Coach, do those khakis keep a little insulation? Keep a little warmth in there?'"
Harbaugh's ways might be a little odd sometimes. But he knows how to win football games.
His impact in L.A. has been immediate. The Chargers have played Harbaugh's brand of ball to start 2-0, grinding out workmanlike wins over the Raiders and Carolina Panthers. This Sunday, they shoot for the franchise's first 3-0 start in 22 years against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
The early success is not surprising for a self-described football guy.
