Caitlin Clark WNBA trading card sells for absurd amount of money
By Max Weisman
Catilin Clark got so tired of breaking records on the basketball court that she decided to start breaking them off the court. Well, her trading card did.
Clark's WNBA draft rookie card that she autographed sold for $84,000 after 79 bids at an auction, breaking a record for the most expensive women's sports card in history. The card depicts Clark holding up an Indiana Fever jersey moments after she was selected number one overall in the 2024 draft. Clark's signature on the card was guaranteed authentic by Panini America, a sports trading card company.
Likely on her way to winning WNBA Rookie of the Year, Clark has been breaking records all over the place. She's set three WNBA assists records: most in a single game, 19, most by a rookie in a single season and most in a single season for any player. She set the WNBA's rookie single season scoring and rookie single season three-pointer records. She recorded the first triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history, she has two on the season, and it was also the first triple-double in Fever history.
Now, her card has broken the record for most expensive female sports card.
Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in her rookie season, leading the Fever back to the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016. Indiana's 20-20 record is the franchise's best since 2015 when they lost in the WNBA Finals.
The Fever finished sixth in the WNBA standings and will begin their first-round series against the Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be on ABC.
