Justin Herbert's injury could complicate fantasy lineups
By Max Weisman
The Los Angeles Chargers, and a lot of fantasy football teams, might be without their starting quarterback Sunday.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert told reporters Friday that he suffered a high ankle sprain in Los Angeles' 26-3 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Herbert added that the sprain is "getting better each day." Against Carolina, Herbert was 13-for-20 for only 130 yards but passed for two touchdowns and an interception.
The Chargers officially listed Herbert as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Chargers reporter Eric Smith, Herbert was at practice Friday but did not participate. Easton Stick and Taylor Heinecke took turns throwing to receivers.
If Herbert is out Sunday, many fantasy teams could be out their starting quarterback. Teams in this situation may have to elevate a quarterback off the bench, or look to pick up Stick or Heinecke although it's unclear as of Friday who would start instead of Herbert if he can't play.
RELATED: What are the chances your team makes the NFL Playoffs?
Some could also pick up a QB from free agency. Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith is available in 74% of ESPN leagues and is the 10th highest ranked quarterback, according to ESPN Fantasy scoring. He's averaging 17.9 points per week. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold could also be a viable option. Darnold is ranked one spot behind Smith at 11 and is averaging 17.3 points per week. He's available in 84.8% of ESPN leagues.
Waiting and seeing what Herbert's status on Sunday is also an option. Herbert saying that the injury is getting better each day is a good sign but having a contingency plan in the event Herbert can't suit up is a good idea.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
MLB: Shohei Ohtani clinches first 50-50 season in MLB history
NFL: Mel Kiper has had enough of the high safeties
GOLF: LIV, PGA Tour players seem determined to damage sport as much as possible
SPORTS MEDIA: Candidates to replace Woj as ESPN’s NBA Insider