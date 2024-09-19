The Big Lead

Roundup: Arch Manning, Mel Kiper's bold call and a fantasy football revenge plot

The Roundup returned earlier this week for the first time since the previous TBL team published one of these back in April. Here's today's version...Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced Arch Manning will start at quarterback for the Longhorns on Saturday...Mel Kiper called for the NFL to "outlaw" a popular defensive trend...Nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel (5.33 ERA this year) was designated for assignment by the Orioles...Disgraced Jon Gruden wants a second chance at coaching college football...An insane fantasy football revenge plot could lead to five years in prison for a Philadelphia native...Rory McIlroy’s weird year continued at the DP World Tour’s 2024 BMW PGA Championship...U.S. Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk had some not-so-kind words for Golfweek’s Adam Schupak...The PGA of America opened the door for LIV Golf players to compete in the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship

