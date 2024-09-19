Shohei Ohtani becomes first 50-50 player in MLB history
By Joe Lago
Talk of the National League Most Valuable Player award actually being a race seems so silly now.
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is having a wonderful year in the field and at the plate. His season wasn't making history like Shohei Ohtani's 2024 campaign.
Sure, Ohtani is only playing as a designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But his season is not only the greatest by a DH. It's also the greatest ever in terms of power and speed.
Ohtani continued to push the boundary of what is possible on a baseball diamond Thursday when he became the first player in MLB history to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in one season.
In a 20-4 blowout win against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park, the 30-year-old got his 50th steal by swiping third base in the first inning.
In the sixth inning, Ohtani crushed a two-run homer for his 49th of the season, bringing him within just one home run of a 50-50 campaign.
History was made just one inning later. Ohtani drove a 1-2 knuckle curve from Marlins reliever Mike Baumann beyond the left-field wall for his 50th home run of the season.
"One of a kind player! One of a kind season!" Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis exclaimed. "Shohei Ohtani starts the 50-50 club!"
Ohtani got one more at-bat in the ninth inning. As he approached the plate, some fans began to chant "M-V-P!"
He wasn't done. Ohtani hit his 51st homer, and third of the day, to complete an incredible 6-for-6, 10-RBI eruption to make Thursday's historic game even more memorable.
L.A.'s victory was significant. It clinched a playoff berth for the Dodgers, whose pitching struggles have made their NL West lead a little tenuous with the late-season push by the San Diego Padres.
There's been talk of Ohtani pitching in the playoffs in a reliever role now that he's near the end of his rehabilitation from elbow surgery. The organization will likely maintain a conservative approach to Ohtani's return to the mound, but if there's anyone who can defy all logic and norms, it's Mr. 50-50.
