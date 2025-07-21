Pittsburgh Steelers' epic 1933 throwback uniforms get mixed reviews
By Josh Sanchez
The Pittsburgh Steelers have social media buzzing to start the week after unveiling some unique throwback uniforms for the 2025 NFL season.
Pittsburgh is throwing it back to 1933 for the throwback inspiration and bringing back the yellow lids in the form of a matte gold helmet with a gray facemask.
The Steelers will wear their throwback uniforms in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
The yellow jerseys feature a black striping patter and black-trimmed white block numbers, while the left chest shows off the Pittsburgh city crest.
A quick look at the comments section and you can see fans aren't sure how to feel along the look, with feedback ranging from "AMAZING" to "absolutely disgusting, throw it in the trash."
But, you can't please everyone.
