Los Angeles Chargers release two gorgeous alternate uniforms for 2025 season
By Tyler Reed
NFL uniform news has dominated this day, and it makes me feel like a kid who just walked into a candy store that only sells blue shark gummies.
The New Orleans Saints teased an all-white look to go with their new helmets, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took us back in time with the release of their '76 Jersey, that will be worn during their home opener.
However, the Los Angeles Chargers just dropped their alternate looks that have me ready to ride the lightning with Jim Harbaugh.
The team is calling the uniform combinations 'Charger Power Gold' and 'Super Chargers Navy'. For me, they're both a winner.
The gold just screams a nightmare Thursday Night Football matchup, with let's hope a team that has a gaudy color rush combination.
I could be in the minority here, but the navy blue the Chargers wear is my favorite color the team has. The navy blue alternate is quickly climbing up my uniform rankings.
We have a lot to digest from all the uniform news we have seen today. My heart says that the Buccaneers may have won the day. However, give me one night to sleep on this, because my brain is screaming that the Chargers have cooked everyone in the league with these new alternate looks.
