NFL fans sound off on absurd ESPN top-10 wide receiver rankings
By Matt Reed
With two months remaining until the 2025 NFL regular season kicks off, fans of the league are getting restless until their favorite teams return to the field. However, ESPN continues to engage NFL fans after releasing several anonymous top-10 rankings of the league's most controversial positions.
RELATED: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni rips Jalen Hurts critics after ESPN NFL quarterback poll
ESPN dropped its top-10 wide receiver rankings Wednesday, which compiled the list based on input from head coaches, general managers and other executives.
While the list isn't entirely crazy, or at least not as ridiculous as the quarterback top-10 that was posted earlier in the week, there are certainly a few intriguing names that made the list and other players that were left off.
Several former LSU Tigers receivers made the list like Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Malik Nabers, while Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown rounded out the first five names on the board.
The more controversial aspect though was Nabers already being above names like Nico Collins and Mike Evans, while New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson was somehow featured in the top-10 while Drake London, Brian Thomas Jr. and Terry McLaurin didn't crack the list.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: MLB All-Star Game swing-off has fans ready to see more after electric debut
NBA: LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers future gets major new update
NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni rips Jalen Hurts critics after ESPN NFL poll
VIRAL: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw roasts Cal Raleigh in hilarious mic'd up MLB All Star moment
WAGS: Livvy Dunne, Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea become MLB All Star besties