Scott Hanson gets candid about emotional NFL RedZone negotiations
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 NFL regular season is around a month and a half away, with preseason action set to begin on Thursday, July 31, with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions.
Once the regular season rolls around, there is one thing that fans around the league can come together for: NFL RedZone and its seven hours of commercial free football.
NFL Network's Scott Hanson is the voice of the RedZone, but there were questions about whether he would return for a 17th year.
This week, Hanson opened up about the "knockdown drag-out negotiations" that appeared to be an emotional roller coaster before Hanson agreed to return for the next few years.
"There was a time when I thought ‘I don’t know if this is going to happen,'" Hanson said on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina. “It was not my intention to have it go that direction. But you have to be willing for that eventuality or that possibility.
"The NFL, as they wont to do, they are very tough negotiators. There was quite a knockdown drag-out negotiation, but I’m thrilled to be back. Thrilled that we were able to come to an agreement."
Ultimately, it all worked out, and Hanson will be back in our living rooms on Sunday afternoon for the new season beginning on September 7.
The exact details of Hanson's contract were not disclosed.
