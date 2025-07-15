Buccaneers unveil epic '76 Jersey that will be worn in home opener vs. Jets
By Tyler Reed
It has been a busy day in the NFC South when it comes to new uniform news. Earlier today, the New Orleans Saints dropped a tease that they will be releasing new uniforms on July 22nd.
The Saints already dropped a new white helmet, which is leading many to think the team is getting a new all-white look.
However, the Saints will be playing second fiddle in their own division after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers exploded our eyeballs with their new '76 Jerseys, which will be worn during their home opener vs. the New York Jets in Week 3.
I mean, my goodness! The Saints thought they would take the all-white crown this season, but the Buccaneers said, "Hold my more recent Super Bowl trophy."
Seriously, the Buccaneers may have the best wardrobe in the NFL. It took major stones to move away from the creamsicle look, but the franchise's current look with the flag logo goes extremely hard.
Let's all pray to the football gods that the Buccaneers will wear these new uniforms when they welcome the Saints to Raymond James Stadium in December.
A lot of good uniform goodness has been dropped. The Los Angeles Chargers will be dropping their new look soon, but will it touch the greatness from the Bucs? My heart can barely stand the wait.
