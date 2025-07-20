WNBA star DiJonai Carrington shares rare Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd couples photo
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA All-Star Weekend was a treat, with the StudBudz constant stream providing plenty of content and some behind-the-scenes looks at life in the W.
But the StudBudz weren't the only ones to reveal secrets throughout the weekend.
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, confirmed her relationship with her long-rumored girlfriend Azzi Fudd, her fellow college basketball national champion and teammate at UConn.
Fans of the Huskies had been "shipping" the duo for years, and it turns out they were together all along. Digging through social media for crumbs from the weekend, DiJonai delivered by sharing a rare photo of Paige and Azzi, or "Pazzi" as their online stans call them, getting cozy on All-Star Weekend.
DiJonai was also with her longtime girlfriend, fellow WNBA player NaLyssa Smith, and Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun.
Love was in the air.
Now that Paige and Azzi have confirmed their longtime relationship, it's time for the latest power couple in women's basketball to give fans more of what they want see from their lives off of the court.
