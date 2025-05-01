Pirates' Andrew McCutchen sends heartfelt note about critically injured fan who fell
By Josh Sanchez
MLB players were visibly shaken at PNC Park on Wednesday night when a horrible incident took place in the seventh inning of the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.
Pirates star Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double to put Pittsburgh in front of the Cubs, 4-3, when a fan jumped up in excitement.
Something went terribly wrong and he tumbled forward and plummeted 21-feet off of the Clemente Wall onto the warning track where he laid motionless as medical personnel rushed to his side.
After several minutes, he was loaded onto a backboard and rushed to the local hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
Following the game, McCutchen took to social media and shared an emotional message about the incident and sent his well wishes to the fan and his family.
“Truly hate what happened tonight. Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him,” McCutchen wrote on X.
“Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all.”
It was a terrible situation all around. Detectives from the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit are investigating the horrible situation, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
