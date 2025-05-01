Pirates fan reportedly suffers 'skull fracture' in 20-foot PNC Park fall
By Josh Sanchez
The MLB world was shaken on Wednesday night after a terrifying situation during a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.
During the seventh inning of the game, a fan plummeted 21-feet from the Clemente Wall onto the warning track after fans jumped to their feet to celebrate a two-run double by Pirates star Andrew McCutchen.
The fan appeared to lose his balance before he fell from the stands and laid motionless on the field for several minutes while shocked players and fans looked on.
MORE: Pirates' Andrew McCutchen sends heartfelt note about critically injured fan who fell
Players were noticably upset and immediately called for medical help while taking a knee and praying on the field. The fan was eventually carted off of the field onto a backboard where he was taken to an ambulance and driven to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
According to Jennifer Borrasso from KDKA-TV Pittsburgh, the fan, who is described as a man in his twenties, was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a skull fracture.
MORE: Pirates outfielder, suspended by MLB, could seek legal action against fan
No further information about the incident is available at this time.
Detectives from the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit are investigating the horrible situation, according toPittsburgh Public Safety.
We continue to wish the best for the fan as he deals with this unthinkable situation.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA PLAYOFFS: Tyrese Haliburton's dad responds to backlash over Giannis Antetokounmpo clash
CFB: Jordon Hudson influence over Bill Belichick 'concerning' UNC
MLB: Colorado Rockies taking losing to next level with horrific start to 2025 season
REAL ESTATE: Deion Sanders lists massive Texas mansion that would be a sports fan's dream
SPORTS MEDIA: Lin-Manuel Miranda teases plans for baseball movie