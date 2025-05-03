Kentucky Derby payouts 2025: Complete finishing order
By Josh Sanchez
The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby is the in the books, and Sovereignty is your newest champion. The No. 18 horse made a furious finish down the final stretch to run away with the win and the first leg of the Triple Crown.
Sovereignty, who was trained by Bill Mottand ridden by Junior Alvarado, will now have a decision to make on whether to run the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, May 17.
Mottand was noncommital about whether the horse would return to the racetrack in two weeks.
Now, if you watched the Kentucky Derby, there is a good chance you placed a wager, so what was your payout? After the race, NBC Sports shared the payouts for trifecta, exacta, and superfecta bets.
Was your ticket a winner?
The complete finishing order for The Run for the Roses can be seen below.
Let's hope that Sovereignty decides to run the Preakness, or else the casual audience for the Triple Crown will be nonexistent. See you next time.
