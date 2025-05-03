Florida high school wide receiver goes viral for his ridiculous wingspan
By Matt Reed
Certain sports see freakish athletes come into the fold, whether it's Victor Wembanyama or Giannis Antetokounmpo in the NBA or Lamar Jackson in the NFL, but a dual-sport athlete in Florida high school sports is becoming the talk of the country for his talents.
Mike Broxton is in the class of 2026 and currently plays at Gibbs High School in Florida, and the 6'10" star is making waves at wide receiver because of his ability to battle for the football in the air and essentially become unguardable in the red zone.
For a long time there's been debates about players like LeBron James and what someone as athletically-gifted as him would be able to do in the NFL, and Broxton is putting that theory to the test in high school.
Broxton is also a monster on the basketball court, however, he has not committed to a college football or basketball program yet.
