Michigan graduate takes one last shot at Ohio State during commencement speech
By Tyler Reed
Rivalries are the real chicken soup for the soul. Nothing can make your day brighter than taking down one known as an archrival.
There may not be a bigger rivalry in college sports than the football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes won the national championship this past season; however, some of their fans are still not satisfied, since the team dropped the regular season finale to the Wolverines.
Michigan has dominated the program for the last four years, winning all four. One Michigan graduate couldn't help but bring up the recent winning streak during his commencement speech.
The moment gave strong vibes of when LeBron James told the crowd in Miami that he, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were not going to just win one title or two titles.
Imagine winning the national championship and still being sick over your rival beating you in the same season. You would think the ultimate goal is a title. But not when you are a part of 'The Game'.
Buckeyes fans are counting down the days to when these two meet back on the field. However, they will be in enemy territory, as this year's edition will take place in Ann Arbor. Cue up the moronic "Fire Ryan Day" talk, if the Buckeyes drop a fifth straight.
