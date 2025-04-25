Pirates outfielder, suspended by MLB, could seek legal action against fan
Major League Baseball slapped Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham with a one-game suspension, and an undisclosed fine, for his actions following an incident with an Angels fan Wednesday night in Anaheim.
Pham was playing left field in the fifth inning of the Pirates' game against the Angels Wednesday when Travis d'Arnaud hit a ball into the corner of Angel Stadium, where the low fence allows fans to reach over onto the field.
One fan reached over as Pham collected the baseball, making contact with the veteran outfielder.
A camera later caught Pham making an obscene gesture toward the fan, which prompted the supplemental discipline from MLB. Pham is appealing and is in the Pirates' lineup Friday in Los Angeles.
Speaking to The Big Lead on Friday, Pham said he was "a little bit surprised" to be suspended for his actions.
"I'm more disappointed in MLB because word is, the ground stopped," he said. "The fan grabbed me and he wasn't per our rules, per my understanding, he is supposed to be ejected from the game. He wasn't removed from the game; they just sat him in a different seat. Now we're allowing fans to grab the players on balls in play with no repercussions?
"We'll see how this plays out. I spoke to my lawyer about it too, to see about the legality I have. I'm excited also about that. So we'll see what happens."
Pham, 37, is in his 12th major league season and his first with the Pirates. He told The Big Lead he isn't sure when his appeal call with MLB will take place.
In a similar incident earlier this season, Angels outfielder Mike Trout was interfered with by a fan at Houston's Daikin Park in right field. That fan — who later met with Trout and apologized — forcibly took the baseball from Trout's glove.
That fan wasn't removed from the stadium either, but rather relocated by stadium staff to a seat farther from the field.
