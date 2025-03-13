Bill Belichick is adding girlfriend Jordon Hudson to his work emails; that's love
By Tyler Reed
Bill Belichick becoming the head coach for the North Carolina football program is something that won't feel real until fans see him on the sidelines.
The greatest NFL coach of all time has taken his talents to the college game, and all eyes will be on Chapel Hill this coming fall.
However, all eyes have been on Belichick since he went public with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
The pair have seemingly been inseparable in the public eye. At any event Belichick has been seen at, Hudson is standing by his side.
Last month, Pablo Torres reported that Hudson is more than just a girlfriend to the legendary coach; but she is actually performing the duties of an agent.
So, it comes as no surprise that Belichick is now including his girlfriend/agent in all of his communication with the UNC staff.
Matt Hartman of The Assembly recently tweeted out an email from Belichick in which the legendary coach stated that he was including Hudson in the email and that he would like her included in any future messages so she can keep up.
We get it, Bill. You're 72 years old, and sometimes a simple message can slip through the cracks. So, why not have a set of younger eyes look over the messages? I do that for that grandmother. It makes sense.
However, it seems like this blossoming relationship full of a strong future has become more professional than personal. Either way, following Belichick this season with the Tar Heels is going to be magic.
