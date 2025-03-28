Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson troll Falcons Super Bowl collapse on 3/28
By Josh Sanchez
Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick, who is now dipping his toes into the college football pool with the UNC Tar Heels, is turning into a full-blown internet troll.
Hudson and Belichick, who won six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, took to social media to troll the Atlanta Falcons for one of the most infamous games in Super Bowl history.
It's March 28, also known as 3/28 Day, which is a painful day for Falcons fans. It references the blown 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI, which the Patriots went on to win after going on a 31-0 run to win the game.
Hudson wore a Falcons shirt on Instagram Stories with the message, "Happy 3-28 to those who celebrate," with a big smile as Belichick cheesed it up in the background.
Way to fully embrace the villain role, Coach.
Belichick and the Patriots agreed to part ways following the 2023 season. During his time in the NFL, he compiled a 333-178 record, with a 31-13 mark in the NFL Playoffs. He has never coached college football before.
Belichick and Hudson were first linked in the Summer of 2024 when she was 23 years old, thanks to a viral Ring cam video that showed a shirtless Belichick sneaking out of her home.
Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State, doesn't seem to mind the age difference, however, and the couple is going strong.
