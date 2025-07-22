Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wildly targets stars Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons
By Matt Reed
No matter how good or bad the Dallas Cowboys are on the field, the NFC East team is always at the center of the NFL's drama, especially when owner Jerry Jones finds himself in front of a microphone.
Speaking with media Monday ahead of Cowboys training camp, Jones wasn't shy talking about two of his team's most important players; however, it wasn't exactly the nicest way to address either Dallas superstar.
One of more controversial moments of the conversation with the Dallas media members came when Jones spoke about star pass rusher Micah Parsons and his ongoing contract situation as he looks to become paid as one of the top defensive players in the league.
"Just because we sign [Micah] doesn't mean we're gonna have him," Jones said when speaking about Parsons. "He was hurt 6 games last year."
To make matters worse, while speaking negatively about Parsons, Jones wasn't done and went on to criticize quarterback Dak Prescott for getting injured after being paid a monster extension the offseason prior.
"I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league and he got knocked out 2/3 of the year. Dak Prescott"
With the Cowboys already missing the playoffs in 2024, there needs to be a quick turnaround for the NFC team this season or else things could really spiral as Jones and Co. aim to get back to winning ways.
