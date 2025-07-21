Cooper Flagg's home state unveils giant maze modeled after Mavericks star
The Thunder Road Farm in Corinna, Maine will host its annual "Corn Maize and Fun Park" this summer. The maze of maize, an autumn staple across the rural United States, is getting an unexpected shot of publicity this year from the state's most famous native son: new Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg.
The number 1 pick in the NBA draft played high school basketball down the street in nearby Newport before becoming a household name at Duke. Now, his home town is designing its maze in Flagg's image — a larger-than-life tribute to "The Maine Event."
The maze opens Sept. 13 and closes Oct. 26, just in time for the start of Flagg's first NBA season.
Fans got their first look at Flagg in a Mavs uniform in summer league competition this month in Las Vegas. The Mavericks shut him down after just two games, enough to whet fans' appetite for his rookie season.
MORE: Gilbert Arenas calls out 'hiding' media over ring culture debate in NBA
"Overall, his first game was a 'C' performance, while his second game was a solid 'A'," wrote Cameron Salerno of CBSSports.com.
In Maine, Flagg will be lauded as a local legend regardless of how his NBA career goes from here. If that wasn't obvious before this week, plunk down $12 ($10 if you're 60 or older), walk the maze maize, and stay for the freshest produce on Route 7.
