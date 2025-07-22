Phillies win wild extra innings MLB game after rare officiating technicality
By Matt Reed
For only the second time in Major League Baseball history, a team won their game due to an incredibly controversial call during Monday's Philadelphia Phillies victory against the Boston Red Sox.
With their game tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning at Citizen's Bank Park, the Phillies wound up with the bases loaded when Edmundo Sosa came up to the batter's box. However, the game didn't actually end with a Sosa swing, but instead after the home plate umpire called for catcher's interference.
Sosa attempted to check his swing, but after a closer look by the MLB officiating crew they ruled the interference affected his motion and that brought in Brandon Marsch for the game-winning run.
According to StatHead, the Los Angeles Dodgers were the last team to win on the same walk-off fashion back in 1971 after beating the Cincinnati Reds in the 11th inning.
