Big Ten program plans to build most expensive stadium in college football history
By Matt Reed
College football season is drawing closer as the Ohio State Buckeyes look to get back to another national championship in 2025, however, one of their Big Ten rivals is making waves this offseason despite not traditionally being a huge program.
According to Front Office Sports, Northwestern University is building a new 35,000-seat stadium that will cost over $860 million, making it the most expensive in the Big Ten and surpassing top college football programs like Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.
The Wildcats have called Martin Stadium and even Wrigley Field - the home of the Chicago Cubs - their Big Ten venue for many years, however, this proposed stadium plan would finally give them a permanent residence as the program looks to expand its facilities to compete with top programs in the conference.
Considering Northwestern hasn't captured a BIg Ten title since 2000, teams within the conference have been competing to keep up with the status quo at the top of the mountain, however, that's always easier said than done in the NIL and transfer portal era.
