Stephen A Smith rips Donald Trump for using Commanders to distract from Epstein Files
By Josh Sanchez
Stephen A. Smith is not one to bite his tongue, so after watching Donald Trump go after the Washington Commanders over the weekend and demanding the team change its name in an unhinged weekend rant, Stephen A. had a rant of his known on ESPN.
The First Take host went off on the president, saying Trump is using the Commanders name change drama as a distraction. Specifically, Stephen A. said Trump is using the discourse to distract from the backlash he has received over his handling of the Epstein Files.
Yeah, he went there.
MORE: Donald Trump demands Washington Commanders 'immediately' restore old name
In typical Stephen A. fashion, he did not hold back.
"I think that the president's being petty. I think it's him being evasive," Stephen A. said.
"It's just him catering to his base to make sure that he serves to appease them in some way, to distract them from other issues, including the Epstein files, by the way."
MORE: Cleveland Guardians president responds to Donald Trump's demands to change name
Way to go, Stephen A.
Earlier this year, the president endorsed Stephen A. when there was discussion about a potential presidential run in the future. You have to believe that this romance is about to be over.
But, if anything good comes out of this, it will be some world salad from the president on Truth Social directed toward Stephen A. later today.
It's the beef we didn't know we needed.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Scottie got hot, Trump wants change, BMF title stays put, and more
MLB: David Wright's wife Molly presents Mets HOF jacket at emotional jersey retirement
NFL: Donald Trump demands Washington Commanders 'immediately' restore old name
SPORTS MEDIA: Scott Hanson gets candid about emotional NFL RedZone negotiations
WNBA: DiJonai Carrington shares rare Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd couples photo from All-Star Weekend