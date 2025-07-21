The Big Lead

Stephen A Smith rips Donald Trump for using Commanders to distract from Epstein Files

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sounded off on Donald Trump, saying he believes the president is using the Washington Commanders name change drama to distract from the Epstein Files.

By Josh Sanchez

Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome.
Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Stephen A. Smith is not one to bite his tongue, so after watching Donald Trump go after the Washington Commanders over the weekend and demanding the team change its name in an unhinged weekend rant, Stephen A. had a rant of his known on ESPN.

The First Take host went off on the president, saying Trump is using the Commanders name change drama as a distraction. Specifically, Stephen A. said Trump is using the discourse to distract from the backlash he has received over his handling of the Epstein Files.

Yeah, he went there.

MORE: Donald Trump demands Washington Commanders 'immediately' restore old name

In typical Stephen A. fashion, he did not hold back.

"I think that the president's being petty. I think it's him being evasive," Stephen A. said.

"It's just him catering to his base to make sure that he serves to appease them in some way, to distract them from other issues, including the Epstein files, by the way."

MORE: Cleveland Guardians president responds to Donald Trump's demands to change name

Way to go, Stephen A.

Earlier this year, the president endorsed Stephen A. when there was discussion about a potential presidential run in the future. You have to believe that this romance is about to be over.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith talks to New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson during warmups before a game against Bosto
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith talks to New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson during warmups before a game against the Boston Celtics. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But, if anything good comes out of this, it will be some world salad from the president on Truth Social directed toward Stephen A. later today.

It's the beef we didn't know we needed.

