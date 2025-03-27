Nick Wright uses classic Seinfeld scene to destroy Stephen A. Smith in LeBron feud
By Matt Reed
The ongoing LeBron James versus Stephen A. Smith public feud has become must-watch television over recent weeks, especially after King James made an hour-long appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. However, one analyst outside of ESPN chimed in on the debate and gave a very funny perspective on the current situation by using a legendary Seinfeld moment for context.
RELATED: Did the NBA rig the draft so the Cavaliers could get LeBron James?
Nick Wright has been known to have some wild takes during his time at Fox Sports, but this one was actually spot on when addressing Stephen A. Smith and some of his outlandish comments about how he would've "swung" at James had the Los Angeles Lakers star put hands on him first.
Wright compared Smith to George Costanza, famously portrayed on Seinfeld by Jason Alexander, and specifically during an episode where Costanza gets roasted in front of his New York Yankees colleagues during a meeting.
Costanza later is driving home and thinking to himself about the best comeback he could've made in that situation and ends up going on a wild goose chase in order to get his colleague back with a good punch line.
In the case of Smith, as Wright properly pointed out, he's mentioning all kinds of hypotheticals that never happened. During his public non-physical altercation with James at a Lakers game recently, LeBron simply stood up for his son, Bronny James, and honestly did what any father would do in that scenario.
While Costanza was only a fictional character beloved within the hardcore fans of the Seinfeld community, Smith's recent actions have come off as quite delusional and honestly even made many LeBron haters more interested in what James has to say.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB/CFB: NCAA Tournament 2025: Previewing every Sweet 16 matchup
NBA: LeBron James mocks Stephen A. Smith's threat that he would've 'swung' at him
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick
NFL DRAFT: Ashton Jeanty draws the most surprising outcome at Boise State Pro Day
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces big change for 'SportsCenter' from Los Angeles