UConn star Azzi Fudd makes official announcement on her future
By Josh Sanchez
UConn women's basketball fans just got some incredible news. Huskies star guard Azzi Fudd has had a lot of speculation about her future, but she's finally revealed her plans.
After questions whether Fudd would return to the Huskies or leave for the 2025 WNBA Draft, she has announced her plans to return to UConn for one more year.
Fudd made her decision public in a message on social media.
"Hey Gampel, thanks for last night… See you next year," she wrote on Instagram.
In a brief statement to ESPN, Fudd noted she wants to "work on everything I need to work on."
In UConn's second-round win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Fudd put up 17 points and one rebound. In the team's 103-34 shellacking of Arkansas State in the opening round, Fudd put on a show with a team-high 27 points, 7 assists and one rebound.
It's a good day to be a Huskies fan.
Throughout the season, the 5-foot-11 senior is averaging 13.4 points, two rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
Up next for the No. 2 seed Huskies is a showdown against the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, March 29. Tip-off at Spokane Arena in Washington is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.
