UConn star Azzi Fudd makes official announcement on her future

There was speculation regarding Azzi Fudd and her future with the UConn Huskies or whether she'd bolt for the WNBA, but we now have an official answer.

By Josh Sanchez

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is congratulated after being pulled from the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is congratulated after being pulled from the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
UConn women's basketball fans just got some incredible news. Huskies star guard Azzi Fudd has had a lot of speculation about her future, but she's finally revealed her plans.

After questions whether Fudd would return to the Huskies or leave for the 2025 WNBA Draft, she has announced her plans to return to UConn for one more year.

Fudd made her decision public in a message on social media.

"Hey Gampel, thanks for last night… See you next year," she wrote on Instagram.

In a brief statement to ESPN, Fudd noted she wants to "work on everything I need to work on."

In UConn's second-round win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Fudd put up 17 points and one rebound. In the team's 103-34 shellacking of Arkansas State in the opening round, Fudd put on a show with a team-high 27 points, 7 assists and one rebound.

UConn Huskies guards Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold and teammates warm up before the start of the game against South Dakota State.
UConn Huskies guards Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold and teammates warm up before the start of the game against South Dakota State. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

It's a good day to be a Huskies fan.

Throughout the season, the 5-foot-11 senior is averaging 13.4 points, two rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Up next for the No. 2 seed Huskies is a showdown against the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, March 29. Tip-off at Spokane Arena in Washington is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

