Tyler O'Neill continues historic run on MLB Opening Day
By Matt Reed
Major League Baseball is back in action for the 2025 season, and that means it's time for Tyler O'Neill to reintroduce himself to the sport with an Opening Day tradition he's been doing for over a half decade.
The Baltimore Orioles outfielder is in his first season with the Orioles, but he began his time with the team in classic fashion after belting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Why is this significant? While O'Neill isn't exactly the most known hitter in baseball, he's on a heater when it comes to firing out of the gates, and for the sixth season in a row he's now tallied a homer on Opening Day.
The amazing part of this is that O'Neill's run extends over six seasons and three different teams, with the veteran having played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox before coming to Baltimore.
