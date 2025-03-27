Stephen A. Smith takes ugly shot at LeBron James
By Tyler Reed
The fan video that caught LeBron James confronting Stephen A. Smith after a Los Angeles Lakers game has now become the stuff of legends.
That one video has spiraled into Smith grabbing each thread on the story and spinning content after content. It has also caused us to see James speak his mind on Pat McAfee's hit show.
Beefs in sports are something that everyone craves. They can say they don't want the drama, yet, here we are still talking about it.
However, there are some lines that shouldn't be crossed. Smith wanted to hit low, and certainly did with his latest comments on James missing Kobe Bryant's memorial, and Dwyane Wade's retirement ceremony with the Miami Heat.
Smith's latest comments make it apparent that the sports personality just wants to hurt James, after the future Hall of Famer buried him.
The First Take host has even said that he would've thrown hands if James had touched him during their viral confrontation, to which James had a hilarious response to those comments on his Instagram.
Smith is craving the attention, and unfortunately, we all are giving it to him. James had every right to reply to what Smith was saying about him. Sadly, it is allowing Smith to get even more attention.
However, Smith's latest comments should be enough for fans to finally tune out what he has to say on this topic. It won't, but it should.
