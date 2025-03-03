UConn wasting little time in putting Paige Bueckers in the Huskies of Honor
By Tyler Reed
A handful of programs come to mind when thinking about the dominant teams of women's college basketball.
One of the first that comes to mind is the UConn Huskies. Head coach Geno Auriemma has created a monster with his program, as the team has won 11 national titles in his tenure.
To win that many championships and to be as successful as this program has been for so long, it means they have to have talent.
Names like Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, and Diana Turasi are to name just a few. The Huskies also have a star on the team this year in Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers has cemented her legacy with the program. In her time with the team, Bueckers has earned a player of the year award, multiple all-tournament team selections, and All-American honors twice.
The Huskies star has done nearly everything there is to do at the collegiate level. This is why the program couldn't wait any longer to honor her.
This past Sunday, Bueckers played her final home game in front of the Huskies crowd. The team handled Marquette 92-57, then celebrated one of the best to ever do it.
Getting her name in the rafters before her career is even over just shows how important Bueckers is to the UConn women's program.
Now, the Big East Tournament is the next obstacle, then Bueckers would love to be the next Huskies legend to bring a national championship to Storrs.
