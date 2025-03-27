Does March Madness lacks Magic without the Cinderella stories ?
This year’s NCAA Tournament has felt more March Midness than Madness. While the field still boasts powerhouse programs and elite talent, something essential is missing—Cinderella. For the first time since 2007, the Sweet 16 won’t feature a single team seeded 11th or higher. That means no Sister Jean, no VCU, and no glass slippers in sight.
UCLA, once a proud tournament staple, crashed out early after getting embarrassed by Tennessee. Despite NIL resources and a hand-picked roster by Mick Cronin, the Bruins managed just one win—raising real questions about whether throwing money at the transfer portal guarantees success.
Meanwhile, fans were nearly treated to a magical run by Colorado State, but the Rams fell short, losing in heartbreaking fashion to Maryland, thanks to a dagger from rising star Derik Queen. Upsets like 10-seed Arkansas taking down 2-seed St. John’s have been few and far between. Instead, the tournament’s become top-heavy, with blue bloods and high seeds dominating.
Is NIL killing Cinderella? Maybe. With top programs now able to pay for depth, transfers, and stars, mid-majors can’t keep up. But those same Cinderella-caliber players are simply wearing bigger jerseys now. The magic hasn’t died—it’s just moved.
Still, for all the purists craving underdog glory, be careful what you wish for. When the Final Four comes, everyone still wants Duke, UConn, or Kentucky in primetime. The biggest names bring the brightest moments—and that’s what keeps March Madness truly alive.
