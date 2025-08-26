Ohio State bans Dave Portnoy from stadium ahead of 'Big Noon Kickoff' debut
By Tyler Reed
The college football season is upon us. Last week, fans were given a great appetizer with the Top 25 matchup between Kansas State and Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland.
This week, the biggest game on the schedule is going to be the Texas Longhorns taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Fans will need to be up early for this one, as it is Fox's first noon game of the year, and their pregame show, "Big Noon Kickoff", will debut for the 2025 season.
However, one member of that show will not be allowed inside the stadium in Columbus. Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports is reporting the team has banned Dave Portnoy from entering the stadium on Saturday.
Glasspiegel reports that Portnoy will still be doing some work for the show, but it will be outside of the stadium.
Buckeyes are never going to live this one down. Portnoy, who is a Michigan fan, has long made jokes about the Ohio State football program and has gone especially hard during the Wolverines' current winning streak over the Buckeyes.
Everyone needs to call this exactly what it looks like, which is the softest move in college football history. I guess the Buckeyes go by the moniker, "If you can't beat them, don't invite them over because you're scared." Or something like that.
