College football analyst hypes Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith as 'one of the best ever'
By Matt Reed
Ohio State football has become synonymous with producing elite level college football wide receivers, and this year's team could have one of the truly talented players to come through the program.
RELATED: College football star John Mateer denies wild sports betting allegations
After standing out as a freshman last season, Jeremiah Smith is entering his second year with the Buckeyes and he's already drawing rave reviews as Ohio State looks to challenge once again for a national championship.
CBS Sports college football analyst Damien Harris is super high on Smith entering Year 2 in Columbus, and even believes that he could go on to be "one of the best ever" at his position.
The Buckeyes have a long history of elite wideouts, including Cris carter, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., Ted Ginn Jr. and Garrett Wilson, so Smith is just following in those same footsteps.
After posting over 1,300 yards and 16 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns during his freshman campaign, Smith has earned deserved hype in this season's Heisman Trophy race and currently boasts the fourth-best odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Smith only trails quarterbacks Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier in the preseason Heisman odds, but with the Ohio State star's game-breaking catching ability and speed there's a very strong chance that he can challenge for the award.
